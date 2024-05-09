"Remember Us": Dormaahene Urges Bawumia To Select Running Mate From Bono Regions

Omanhene of Dormaa Osagyefo Oseadeayo Agyemang Badu II has urged Dr Bawumia, the NPP flagbearer, to choose a running mate from his region

According to him, the indigenes of the two Bono regions will not vote for the vice president if he does not consider them

He made this request following a visit of Dr Bawumia to the Bono Regional House of Chiefs

President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs Osagyefo Oseadeayo Agyemang Badu II has implored the New Patriotic Party presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to choose a running mate from the Bono or Bono East Region.

He says the Bono and Bono East Regions have been overlooked when selecting presidential and vice presidential candidates.

Source: Getty Images

He hopes the NPP's flagbearer will remedy that by selecting someone from either of the two regions.

Omanhene of Dormaa indicated that Dr Bawumia may not receive the support of the regions if he prioritises other regions in his running mate selection.

He made the request when Vice President Dr Bawumia visited the Bono Regional House of Chiefs in Sunyani as part of the regional tour.

The Omanhene suggested some potential running mate candidates for the presidential candidate.

These include Martin Adjei Korsah, Kwaku Agyemang Manu, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, and Mahama Afful.

He stressed that the Bono and Bono East region was very interested in Dr Bawumia's selection as his running mate and urged him not to disappoint them.

Source: YEN.com.gh