The fortune of a young man changed overnight after he won over GHC1m N38 million after placing a sports bet with just GHC21 (800 Naira)

Jubilant cheers rent his community as people thronged the betting centre to confirm his massive winning with their eyes

The new millionaire who appeared strangely calm was also followed to the mosque by overjoyed folks

A young man became a millionaire in a day and overnight celebrity after winning a whopping N38 million in a sports bet.

The lucky Nigerian had interestingly placed the winning bet with a small sum of N800.

People jubilated in his community. Photo Credit: @bod_republic

Source: UGC

A short video shared by @bod_republic on Twitter captured the moment the news of his massive winning went rife in the community.

Screams of joy filled the atmosphere, with many thronging the betting center to see things for themselves.

The recorder of the clip showed the man's winnings and his N800 stake displayed on a computer in the betting center.

Many ladies gushed over the calm new millionaire as he washed his feet in preparation to enter a mosque. Apparently, his community people followed him to the worship centre.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@Odogwu_Nomso said:

"This is the trap of betting, make someone win 38million to draw others who will pay them 98M in a week.

"If people know I won 38m I will leave that area the next hour, will relocate to another place with immediate effect cos omo the attention & target you have put on yourself."

@deenayaah said:

"Wow what a huge win, I feel like protecting him this moment."

@Bogzy_Baddo said:

"See as girls don start to dey laugh, na there him go see wife."

@feezyleee said:

"Baba chop bet go do aluwala . Alhamdulilah doings!"

@stunnastunna5L said:

"If i collect this one i go first chop suya like 3m."

@BasitOkiji said:

"See as girls dey rush him with sweet names."

Man steals girlfriend's money to bet and wins

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Nigerian man had returned N10k to his girlfriend after stealing the same amount from her to win a sports bet of N100m.

His girlfriend vehemently rejected this proposition. She is demanding N40m apparently on the premise that the invested funds belonged to her.

The lady in question has threatened to leave the man should he not offer her the a huge amount from the money won from the betting adventure. The man is said to be in a dilemma as he doesn't want to lose his girl and is also not keen on parting with the money she is demanding.

Source: Legit.ng