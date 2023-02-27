A young Ghanaian man has opened up on how he ventured into farming and how the journey has been so far

A young Ghanaian man has inspired many people with his story of how he ventured into pepper farming right after completing the university.

Speaking in an interview with Charles Antwi on YouTube, Michael Donkor, a University of Ghana graduate who read Political Science and Philosophy, said he developed the interest for farming at a young age when how he used to frequent his mother’s rice farm.

He said he decided to go into farming in 2017, right after university and hasn’t looked back since.

“After school I started to grow gingers, until one day, I heard Alex was sharing pepper seeds, so I went for them and I decided to buy another pack and that is how everything started.”

Quizzed on whether habanero farming is profitable, Michael responded in the affirmative.

He cited an example where he said he could make up to 30,000 cedis from the farm weekly.

“When the prices stand at a 30 cedi a kilo, on an acre you should get like an 10 tons week

“If you get a ton on an acre a week, which is 30 cedi a kilo that is 30k a week and it can span you 10 to 12 week at peak.

He advised people who are willing to invest into habanero farming to do so and also urged the government to make agriculture a core part of national service so that the youth will be attracted to it.

“If you 50,000 cedis you can have an acre of farm with, I would also want to the government to add agriculture into national service”, he said.

Ghanaians praise Michael Donkor

Netizens who reacted to the video expressed delight with the young man’s ambition, with many urging him to keep on the hard work.

Seth Nyamekye:

This is an excellent piece Charles.. I’d like to setup an appointment with this gentleman to help me set up his methods sometime next month.. thanks once again for your good work

Paul Cho:

Guys with tertiary education seem to do very well in all traditional areas of the economy. It doesn't matter what you studied at the university, it just offers you the opportunity to learn, analyse and think deeper.

Matilda Yirenkyiwa:

Even though i lose on my first attempt, i still have the passion for farming and am not going to stop untill i engage myself in farming

Emmanuel Asare-Kumah:

The national Service idea is great. A private entity can even capitalize on this.....great minds at work. Always a pleasure.

Matilda Yirenkyiwa:

I really love farming, it's always my dream but i made one acre sweet pepper farm i made one man took care of it for me because i didn't have any idea about it, but unfortunatly i didn't get even one pepper to cook for my self they all died.

Richard Quadzie:

That's a great work done I would like to venture into farming and I need your help and advice

