Former Ghana coach, Kwesi Appiah, has said talks of acknowledging Christian Atsu are in order especially looking at how the player gave his best for the country

In an interview on Onua TV, he encouraged the government to build a monument in honour of Atsu in the late player's hometown

He also opened up on the injury situation of the late Christian Atsu during his playing career

Former coach of the senior national team, Kwesi Appiah, has said it is only proper for the nation to honour Christian Atsu, a player who gave his all in service of his country.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter handle of OnuaTV, Kwesi Appiah, who had a good relationship with Christian Atsu, said honouring such people would motivate others to also work hard.

“One thing that is painful about his death is that we couldn't honour him when he was alive but I think if someone goes the extra mile to serve his nation, we should do something for him. Even if we go to his hometown and do something there it will encourage others to give off their best knowing very well that something similar awaits them in the future”.

Mr Appiah also said one thing he will remember about Christian Atsu was when the latter expressed concern about the possibility of an early retirement from football.

Apparently, he was due to go for surgery and had been told that he would have to quit football if the surgery was unsuccessful.

“I recall visiting him at Newcastle where he told me that he has been informed that he would have to quit football if after the surgery he does not recover fully. There I encourage him and urged him that everything will be fine.

“After the surgery, he was able to play again but couldn't regain full fitness in the injured leg like it was before hence the reason he left Newcastle”

Newcastle fans raise money for Christian Atsu's school project

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Newcastle United fans had opened a GoFundMe page to raise funds to fulfil Christian Atsu's dream of building a school for underprivileged children in the Senya Beraku community.

The page, created on February 20, 2023, has had several people worldwide donate to this course.

At the time when this article was being written, it had garnered £4,870, which is approximately GH₵75,499.89 per the current exchange rate on Google.

