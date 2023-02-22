Fashion blogger Karen Kash Kane asserted that 80% of youngsters are a bit lazy during a table discussion regarding unemployment in Ghana

Fashion blogger Karen Kash Kane claimed that 80 percent of Ghanaian youth are quite lazy during a table discussion about unemployment in Ghana.

The entrepreneur explained that she runs her own business and works six days weekly to make enough to pay workers' salaries, but her employees enjoy a day off.

Karen Kash Kane supports her claim with more assertions

Kane said Ghana's culture also makes young people feel entitled, so after working for a year, they think they deserve a salary raise or promotion.

"... This is my truth; 80 percent of the youth are a bit lazy," she told her fellow panellists and an audience.

Asked why she would say that, the fashion blogger reiterated that she runs her own business but works harder than everyone on her team.

''I run my own business, and this is our 12th year of doing this. I work six days weekly, which is my own business. However, I am more concerned about the salaries I must pay at the end of the month.

"Why am I working more than everybody else when everybody has a day off? ... The people who are supposed to be doing the work for us to have the money to pay them are always complaining. There's always an excuse," she said.

Netizens react Kane's claims

Nanaama.abeka commented:

Tell her to please keep quiet. Imagine waking up 4 am n going to sleep at 10 pm for a whole month, and just tnt alone is 450.00, and you pay them 750.00 a month continually for 3yrs. If you want the person to kill himself, he should sleep at home n stop wasting his energy.

Daddyjoe_18 said:

Go to the rural areas and see how people wake up around 4 am and set off to their farms; they work till daybreak. Have you been to Tamale to see how hard those people work on their farms (may God bless them). People are trying their best, things are just not working out ..

Raanisafabrics posted:

I agree with her the youth today are very lazy.

Deydeh_asamoah commented:

Hw3 nanim bi. Y'all get opportunities that most people don't and come and say others are lazy. 80%, really, lady?

Dedes.steeze commented:

I agree with her, and that's a fact she's spitting!!! Once you employ them, they already have an agenda! They want to share everything with you without considering how long you built your brand or business! The best someone can do to work diligently.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh