Former Black Stars player Albert Adomah got emotional while paying tribute to the late Christian Atsu

In a video on Twitter, the Queens Parks Rangers winger admitted it was difficult for him to come to terms with the fact that Atsu is no more

He expressed his condolence to the family of Christian Atsu and many others who have been affected by the deadly earthquake that affected Turkey and Syria

Former Ghanaian international Albert Adomah has paid a powerful tribute to the late Newcastle winger Christian Atsu who died in the Turkey earthquake.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter page of Sky Sports, the Queens Park Rangers winger was filled with emotions as he talked about his former teammate.

Albert Adomah pays tribute to Atsu Photo credit: Sky Sports/ @OZAN KOSE/Getty Images

As his roommate at the Black Stars camp at one point in time, Adomah said Atsu was one person who was very calm and humble but also very active when it came to things of God.

In Albert's own words:

“Words can't describe him, he was kind, loving, he was a holy person as well but when you get to know him, he just brought a smile on your face

“He came out of his shell when we were doing worship, that was like his place, he just felt right at home.

He extolled Atsu's footballing prowess by saying he had everything that made him a good footballer.

“He was known as the Ghanaian Messi because he was a left-footed player on the right wing who was dribbling, taking people on, positive, brave, everything that I could wish for he had it in abundance, and I was thinking I had no chance of playing in that position”

He said news of his death has been hard for him and wanted to send his condolence to his family and also to everyone who lost a loved one in the earthquake

“My condolences go out to his family, he was one of my roommates and a very humble person.

The interview had gathered over 300,000 views on Sky Sports as of the time of writing the report.

Stephen Appiah pays tribute to Christian Atsu

