Little Kid Dances in Front of DJ, Shows Different TikTok Moves, Surprises Adults With Her Energy
- A video of a little girl and other kids dancing to Mavins' Wo Da Mo, among other songs, in the presence of adults stirred reactions
- People loved the way the kid sang along to the music playing from the DJ box as she put much energy into her performance
- The other kids also tried to get people's attention with their dance moves as party guests observed them
PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!
A short video of a kid dancing to a DJ playing Mavins' Wo Da Mo and other songs at a party has many TikTokers praising her confidence.
Out of the other kids dancing in the clip shared by @itunustar, only a boy seemed to come close. He tried so much to match the girl's energy.
Kid with TikTok moves
A person said that the girl must have learnt her moves from her mother who was probably a TikToker.
"Stop hiding your face": Lady with vitiligo skin condition looks shy in video, many admire her beauty
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
Some said that the kid's energy somewhat got in her way of dancing well.
Watch the video below:
The video has gathered no fewer than 70 comments with more than 5,000 likes.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
sadiq bashirat said:
"This na Yahoo boy and tiktok girl pikin be this."
Oyin Xoxo joked:
"That me on lemon cloth."
Nina Patrick655 said:
"They won enter inside d Dj."
debbylove3777 said:
"She is a tiktoker."
Joy said:
"Oversabi no let her dance well."
Becca___x asked:
"Who Dey teach all this children?"
Motunrayo said:
"Imagine see the way she is singing the song."
Constance said:
"This was so me at this same age I dey do full performance on stage I no dey even see who I dey compete with."
NastiiQueen said:
"Na me wear lemon shirt for the back."
Expensive princess said:
"She don watch tiktok tire keep it up kiddo."
Girl in hijab show off dance moves
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a short video of a girl wearing hijab dancing to Bella Shmurda's Cash App song has caused a stir on social media.
In the clip, the dancer made moves totally out of tune with the beats and many people laughed hard.
In a move to make her performance more likeable, the girl came on her fours as she attempted to twerk, an action that made people scream in laughter.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng