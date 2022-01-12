A German-based Ghanaian man has recounted how he embarked on a fatal voyage to Italy through Libya

GH Boy Ben revealed that he took off from Ghana to Italy through the Libyan sea for a better life

He sat for an interview with blogger Zionfelix as he opened up about his life in Ghana before the deadly journey

A German-based Ghanaian man identified as GH Boy Ben has recounted how he embarked on a fatal journey to Italy through the Libyan sea for greener pasture.

Before the takeoff, Ben was a driver alongside his thriving transport business in Ghana. He had a private taxi with one person working for him.

He, however, lost interest in working as a driver during the reign of former Ghanaian president John Kofi Agyekum Kufuor.

Quitting his job

He quit his work as a driver and moved to live with his brother at Tema in the Greater Accra Region, with the hope of securing employment at the Tema Oil Refinery, where his brother was working.

Despite several attempts to land a job, his efforts did not yield a positive result. Presented with an option of relocating from Ghana, Ben heeded the counsel of his brother's wife to travel outside the country to advance his chances of achieving his much desire for a better life.

The journey

In an interview with Zionfelix, Ben recounted that he had to sell his taxi to finance his voyage to Italy through the Libyan sea.

Before embarking on the journey, he moved to the Brong Ahafo Region, where he sold his taxi for GHc45,000.

''I bought the car for GHc75,000 but sold it for GHc45,000, bought gari and other food necessities to embark on the journey,'' he said.

Source: YEN.com.gh