Nana Tea, a famous influencer on Facebook, got his first car through one of his fans called Maame Nsia

This was after Nana Tea, whose real name is James Annor Tetteh, posted a video of himself 'driving' a wheelbarrow

The update excited many of Nana Tea's fans, who took to the comment section to celebrate the moment with him

Popular Ghanaian influencer on Facebook, James Annor Tetteh, who is better known as Nana Tea, has been given a car by one of his fans.

Days before the extreme act of benevolence, Nana Tea posted a fun video of himself acting as though he was driving while a friend of his was pushing him a wheelbarrow.

In the video's comment section, a lady called Maame Nsia commented, saying she is willing to give Nana Tea her car because it has been lying at home without any good use.

The Facebook influencer's next update was a photo of himself driving the new Hyundai Accent vehicle with smiles beaming all over his face.

"Miracle no dey Taya Jesus…God can turn your situation around within a twinkle of an eye. He’s able..From a wheelbarrow to a Hyundai accent. Is there anything too hard for the Lord?" he said in a subsequent post.

Fans are happy for Nana Tea because of his new car

Nana Tea's new car excited many of his fans, as many rushed into the comment section to pour out their joy. Below are some of their comments

Abynana Gail commented:

Nänä Teä God is able to do exceedingly above our imaginations. Watching this, my faith is renewed. I'm next in line. God bless the giver

Rev. Chris Baah Nartey said:

From today, you will not go backward nor stand still. A supernatural momentum comes upon NOW and in this season, you are moving forward quickly! The strong hand of God propels you—He’s putting you in the right places at the right time. ChrisBN

