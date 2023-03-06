Van Vicker, a good-looking Ghanaian actor, has excited his fans with a throwback photo of himself and a high school friend

According to the actor, the picture was taken on March 6, 1993, exactly 30 years before he shared it online

Social media users who were impressed by Van Vicker's teenage looks shared heartwarming thoughts in the comment section

Famous Ghanaian actor and academician Van Vicker, has caused a shake on social media with a 1993 picture he took in high school in Ghana.

In the picture, the handsome-looking actor was wearing sunglasses, which appears to be his favourite thing, while he posed for the iconic photo with one of his friends.

Van Vicker, who shared the picture on March 6, 2023, revealed that the photo was taken exactly 30 years ago, in 1993, to mark Ghana's Independence Day.

Van Vicker looking cute in Mfantsipim School Photo credit: @iam_vanvicker

"Happy Independence Day to . The picture attached was taken on Independence Day 1993, Mafantsipim School, Cape Coast, Ghana. God Bless Our Homeland Ghana," Van Vicker said in the caption of the picture on his Instagram handle.

The photo got many social media users excited, and many of them used the opportunity to wish Ghana well. Below are some reactions from netizens.

wanchie1935 said:

Happy independence day ghana...coming from st maarten in the caribbean.......do enjoy ur day...and be safe.

amuxeen commented:

Eeii...Wow! A boy shall grow to become a man. Botwe boys be guy guy

bilikisu.abdul.39 indicated:

Good morning handsome, Happy independence day, you look very tall and cute❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

adja.sidibe.3785 mentioned:

Awww this is truly amaaaaazing beautiful memories happy independence day Ghana

Strongman's daughter does 'remix' of Ghana's national anthem to mark Independence Day

Meanwhile, to commemorate Ghana's Independence Day, Simona Ama Ashia Osei, the gorgeous daughter of Osei Vincent, the famed Ghanaian rapper known as Strongman, sung the country's anthem.

Simona was enthused as she maneuvered through the motivational song while making a few mistakes along the way in a video that the girl's mother posted on the TikTok account @nanaamastrong1.

Despite a few errors, her video seemed remarkable as she described the various colors of the Ghanaian flag and what they each stand for.

Source: YEN.com.gh