A young Ghanaian lady has received a lot of commendation after she explained her decision to relocate to Ghana

In a video on TikTok, the young lady who sells second-hand clothing in Accra says she moved to Ghana because she wanted to have financial freedom, among others

Netizens who reacted to the video praised the young lady for serving as an example to other young diasporans who may want to follow suit

A young lady has become a source of inspiration to the youth after she opened up on why she left the Netherlands for Ghana to venture into the second-hand clothing business.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the pretty Ghanaian lady @xlaurenaa, explained that she often gets asked why she opted to deal in second-hand clothes at the Kantamanto market in Accra although she has a university degree and Dutch passport.

For her, one major factor that influenced her decision to relocate to Ghana was to start her own business and have financial freedom.

She added that the weather condition was another major factor that convinced her that she needed to make a move.

Ghanaians react to the video of the Netherland lady

Her response on why she moved to Ghana has sparked a lot of reaction, with many commending her over her decision.

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady is using her story to inspire diasporans who have the ambition to relocate to Ghana to start a business but do not how to go about it.

In an interview on ODANA NETWORK on YouTube, Cassandra, a 27-year-old lady opened up on how she left her job as a business administrator in the United States in a move to set up a business in Ghana.

The owner of Faustina’s Coldstore and Grocery in an interview with Dentaa Amoateng said she got the idea to start a business when she visited Ghana during the ‘Year of Return’.

Source: YEN.com.gh