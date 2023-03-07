A military man fell from a truck on Monday, March 6, 2023, during an acrobatic drill to mark the occasion

The soldier did not remain on the ground but got up hurriedly and chased the slow-moving truck to join his colleagues

The soldier was among about 20 acrobats who impressed the audience with their impressive drills

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A soldier fell off a moving truck on Monday, March 6, 2023, during a military display at Adaklu during drills to celebrate Ghana's 66th Independence Day.

The military man was among about 20 soldiers performing acrobatic drills on top of a slow-moving truck during the displays.

However, when the soldier tried to rotate his body over a specially-made iron bar, he fell heavily to the ground.

L-R: A screen grab from a Youtube video of the soldier's fall and a photo posted on the President's Facebook page of other stunts performed by the soldiers. Source: Facebook/@nakufoaddo, @GhanaWebTV

Source: UGC

The fall triggered some brief "awws" and other forms of expressions of sympathy from the audience.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

However, like a bolt of lightning, the soldier got back on his feet, chased the vehicle and climbed back to join his colleagues for the stunts.

Watch a video captured by Ghanaweb below.

The stunts performed at the 66th Independence Day were conducted by trained military men.

According to a military officer who gave a commentary on the event, the stunts took years of practice and discipline.

Volta Region selected as Venue for 66th Independence Day celebration

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that Nana Akufo-Addo settled on the Volta Region as the venue for this year's Independence Day celebrations on March 6, 2023.

Lord Commey, the director of operations at the presidency, explained that the president selected the region in keeping with his decision to rotate the annual event.

The Volta Region has hosted Independence Day celebrations only once since 1957.

Mahama boycotts 66th Independence Day anniversary

Also, YEN.com.gh reported in a related story that former president John Mahama accused Nana Akufo-Addo of failing to set his priorities right over the celebration of this year's Independence Day.

Mahama said on March 5 that it does not make sense for the country to spend millions on this year's celebration when the country can't find vaccines to immunise babies against some of the deadly infant diseases.

He also described the 66th Independence Day celebrations as a mere jamboree for the supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh