Pupils of Ghana International School (GIS) are preparing in earnest to celebrate this year's Ghana Day in their school

As part of the preparations, pupils are being taught how to cook banku, pound fufu, play oware, and other traditional things related to Ghana

Photos of the children practising what they have learnt have emerged online, stirring lovely reactions from Ghanaians

Some young pupils of Ghana International School (GIS) have earned admiration online with their celebration of Ghana Day at school.

As part of Ghana's independence day celebrations every year, schools and other institutions use the month of March to showcase the culture and other things from the country.

For this year, GIS is teaching their pupils, who are from many nationalities, all they need to know about Ghana.

Pupils of GIS have been learning a lot ahead of the Ghana month Photo source: Ghana International School

In photos shared on the school's Facebook page, the youngsters are seen learning the cooking of some Ghanaian delicacies s well as playing some traditional games.

One of the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh showed a group of three pupils mimicking the preparation of banku. One, a white girl, sat behind a pot on a makeshift tripod and held a wooden spatula. She was trying to show how to stir corn dough on fire. Another knelt beside her with a fan to show how to fan the fire. A boy among them bent over to observe.

Another photo showed a boy and a girl trying to pound fufu. The girl sat down by the mortar with the boy holding a pestle.

See the photos below:

Ghanaians fall in love with GIS pupils in Ghana Day photos

The pictures of the GIS pupils have triggered many reactions on social media.

Louis Nana Kofi Ahenkorah said:

"This is so beautiful ❤️."

Dorinda Nana Akua Awere said:

"I am praying my kid will be part of this school one day. My dream school for my kids. Please how much is the fees now?"

Quophi Sabatica said:

"Rich kids always want to learn but ‘Syto’ kids always want to eat and go home!"

Sir Don Francis said:

"GIS never disappoints!"

Video from GIS prom night causes stir

Meanwhile, some students of GIS recently trended online after they organised their annual prom night in a grand style.

A video from the prom night shows a lavish display of riches, style, and class from students who arrived in expensive cars.

The video, which surfaced on Twitter, stirred loads of reactions from tweeps who think these students are living in a different Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh