A curvy lady confidently walking in the full glare of the public has got so many people buzzing on social media

In a video on TikTok, one man was heard shouting with joy after she chanced on a beautiful lady in public

Netizens who reacted to the video shared varied opinions about the lady, with many agreeing she is beautiful

A beautiful young Ghanaian lady is turning heads on social media with her huge backside and body curves.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @ojohnmedia, the light-skinned lady who wore a white crop top and tight short leggings was captured walking with confidence in public as she carried a suitcase.

Ghanaian lady got pushing with her backside and body curves Photo credit:@ojohnmedia/TikTok

Source: TikTok

As she headed to her destination, a young man who appeared fascinated by what he was seeing was heard in the video screaming in excitement and showering praises on the lady for being well-endowed.

He momentarily stopped the praise singing and voiced his displeasure at another young woman who tried to prevent him from filming the beautiful lady.

The video, which was captioned “the most beautiful lady in Ghana”, had gathered over 27,000 likes and 500 comments at the time of writing the report.

Ghanaians react to the video of the curvy lady

Netizens who reacted to the video agreed with the guy for his remarks that indeed the young lady has the features that qualify her as a beautiful lady.

Emmanuel:

This stopped moving me ooo cos when u get to the room it does nothing

George Obeng Boateng Jerry:

The beautiful ones here to be like arhhhh

I'm Bonunbu:

Nyash is important like the Ghanaian cedi

Abdul:

na there ynash the drive me to a ocean

user6006361940470:

beautiful queen

Lil Naro:

Yansh is life

D:

she has a nice personality...

Wizzmillions:

yansh don make me go press follow

Pretty lady flaunts her curves

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a beautiful lady with the Twitter name Valbabyofvsc has raked thousands of views for a video showing her voluptuous figure and charming beauty.

In the footage doing the rounds on social media, Valbabyofvsc shows that she can strut in heels. She donned a sleeveless top matching her tight leggings and rocked a pair of stiletto heels.

The video in which Valbabyofvsc goes about flexing her grit features her pair of spectacles and accessories, which included a bracelet and earring

Source: YEN.com.gh