Social media users have gone haywire after a video of a pretty Ghanaian girl who attended St. Mary's Girls Senior High dancing surfaced

In a video on TikTok, the lady got the crowd involved in her nice act as they cheered her on with every move she did on stage

Netizens who reacted to the video praised the girl for her dance moves whereas others also wished they were in Senior High School

A pretty Ghanaian girl is trending online after a video of her displaying some slick dance moves dropped on the net.

The short clip which was a throwback video and shared on the TikTok handle of, @danny_yo, captured the young girl said to the Entertainment prefect of St. Mary's Girls Senior High dancing heartily on stage in what appeared to be a special programme held in the school.

A student of St Mary's Senior High School shows dance moves during a programme Photo credit:@danny_yo/TikTok

The 1 minute-two seconds video got the crowd charged up as they cheered her on to deliver more captivating dance moves.

The video was captioned:

“ENEERRGYYYY. Throwback to Chrisline Mingle, Entertainment Head of St Mary’s Senior High School showing us the leg moves. S/O to all Merries and Smogas”

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 7000 likes and 100 comments.

Ghanaians react to the dance moves

Netizens who reacted to the video were amazed at how well the pretty girl danced and thrilled the audience.

Djesenu Gifty Oforiwaa:

the ladies who dance and at the same time clapping hands gather here for a meeting

Mizzz_sash:

Awwwn my people

Ohemaa_Ofosuwah:

the one in black and white tho...still doing her thing and minding her business

karlampokwah15:

You do all

acousticbae1:

is the clapping for meeee

user5059100761361:

Waaaooow very beautiful

Forever Young:

wow,amazing

Student dances in her uniform

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a beautiful secondary school student, @audrx_mk stirred massive reactions online after she showed off some dance moves with great ease.

Many people who watched her TikTok video were quick to point out her facial resemblance with Kelly, the American dancer who was a media sensation in 2022.

In the TikTok clip, the girl danced with relative ease as she mimed in front of a camera set up inside her school's premises.

Source: YEN.com.gh