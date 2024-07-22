A video of a Ghanaian man in the UK opening up on his love life has got people talking

The man said it all happened after his wife jilted him for having an affair outside their marriage

Many people who commented on the video shared varied opinions on the video

A Ghanaian man has sparked reactions online after he opened up on circumstances leading to the collapse of his marriage.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @svtv Africa, the man who is currently resident in the UK said his wife walked out of the marriage after he confessed to having an extramarital affair.

"I filed for her to get to the UK and paid for the expenses, but when I informed my wife that I have a child with a woman in the UK, she could not accept it. She has divorced me."

The man admitted that he never intended to be unfaithful but admitted that circumstances beyond his control led him to have an affair outside his marriage.

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who commented on the video shared varied opinions about the man's failed marriage.

iverson444 stated:

you should have told her in Ghana and she would have forgiven you

ryteous75 indicated:

She was having her moves already, that's why she left

Kwaku do good added:

Is good let her go her way ,at least you sorted her out

Slayshe reacted:

10 years, was the lady not always waiting, or she has always had a child. Let all be truthful to each other.

portiaamankwahant

Nonsense if it were to be the lady would u hqve married her. like ur mum and sisters would tell u to leave her. for she is ashawo. the woman did well

Lady in tears as lover jilts her

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady is trending after her lover called time on their relationship.

She wept in the video after realizing that she was being recorded.

With tears flowing down her cheeks, the lady confessed that this was the first time she had experienced a setback in her love life, adding that she had never imagined that she would fall victim to this.

