‘Menku Meho’ hitmaker Selina Boateng falls to the floor at Celestine Donkor's Celestial Praiz concert as she displayed incredible dance moves closer to the stage

In the video, fellow Gospel musician Piesie Esther was performing when the unfortunate incident happened

When the fall happened, actress Roselyn Ngissah and many others who were seated at the front row rushed to her rescue to help her off the floor

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Popular Ghanaian Gospel musician Selina Boateng caused a frenzy at Celestine Donkor's Celestial Praiz concert as she fell on stage.

The concert was held in Accra on Monday, March 6, 2023, at the Dominion Sanctuary Victory Bible Chruch located Awoshie.

Selina Boateng falls on stage. Photo Source: KSTV GH and @selinaboatengofficial

Source: Youtube

In the viral video, award-winning Gospel musician Piesie Esther mounted the stage and gave a stellar performance as guests sang word for word to her songs.

Moved by her songs, Selina Boateng got closer to the stage to dance. unfortunately for her, while displaying fire dance moves, she slipped and fell flat to the floor.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

This drew the attention of guests who were seated in the front row of the concert's venue to rush and help her get on her feet.

Celebrated Ghanaian actress Roselyn Ngissah was among the known faces who helped her off the floor.

Watch the video below.

Unperturbed by the fall, Selina Boateng continued to dance and enjoy the concert as the night went by.

For her look at the concert, Selina Boateng rocked a beautiful long blue African print dress. Her beautiful hair was braided in the form of knotless braids that hung over her bum.

Her flawless makeup and her infectious smile lit up her entire look for the occasion.

African American amputee lady goes viral after recreating Beyoncé’s ‘Everybody Mad’ dance moves

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, an amputee did one of Beyoncé's famous performances from Beychella in 2018. The video shows how the woman on TikTok delivered the iconic performance with amazing energy.

Many people loved the video, such that the comment section was filled with people who were inspired to see how groovy she was despite her life obstacles.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh