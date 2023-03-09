A Ghanaian girl has won hearts online as she tried ordering pizza after seeking approval from her mum

In a video on TikTok, the little girl seemed very serious as she pretended to be on the phone with an agent of a pizza chain

Netizens who reacted to the video were impressed with the communication skills of the little girl

A little Ghanaian girl has got social media users buzzing after a video of her attempting to order pizza surfaced online.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @nanaamastrong1, the little girl was spotted telling her mum she wanted to order pizza.

A Ghanaian child was captured in a video trying to order a pizza Photo credit: @nanaamastrong1/TikTok

Source: TikTok

After her mum agreed, she then picked up a phone, tapped the screen and then placed it on her ear as if she had got through to a call agent of a pizza chain.

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens were particularly amazed as she placed her order after which she asked her mum if she would pay for the pizza once it is delivered.

Peeps who reacted to the video expressed delight with the little girl at how well she expressed herself with others asking her mum to get her the pizza.

At the time of writing the video had raked in over 158,000 likes and 1000 comments.

user4875613236746

shes soooooo fluent in her English la with extra cheese and u want mummy to pay for u

Deborah Owusua Asare

This one is making choices without money. S3 extra cheese

Zeba 02

I think you should get her own account she’s becoming interesting

love Addai yeboah

My baby girl wanna order pizza

Source: YEN.com.gh