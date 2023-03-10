A pretty Ghanaian lady has got many people gushing online after a video of her dancing with her kid sister surfaced

In a video on TikTok, the young lady said her happiness stems from the fact her sister has gained admission to OLA Girls High School

Netizens who reacted to the video congratulated the young girl on admission to OLA Girls

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Social media users have gone haywire after a video of a pretty lady dancing with her kid sister for gaining admission to a top senior high school in Ghana popped up online.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young lady @naakus_kitchen was spotted dancing with her cute sister who was in a check uniform and had been admitted to OLA Girls Senior High School.

Lady dances with her younger sister who is a student at OLA Girls High School Photo credit:@naakus_kitchen/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The lady in the caption of the video explained that she was delighted for her sister because she had fulfilled her dream when it comes to the school she is going to study at.

The lady added that she couldn't fulfil her dream of attending OLA Girls but is happy her kid sister has achieved that feat.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

“I couldn’t get the chance to go to OLA girls, it was my dream school.. funny enough, its my baby girl’s dream school too.. and God made it possible”

She concluded by urging her sister to go and learn hard.

The 17-second video had raked in over 20,000 likes and 200 comments at the time of writing the report.

Ghanaians congratulate the girl who got admission to OLA

Netizens who reacted congratulated the cute girl and urged her to make her family proud.

Barbie

Tell her to learn hard d is not easy to be in Ola ooo hmmm we have really suffered but with God came out with flying colors

Brandy Agnes Agyei

She’s gone to the best school . Proud OLA GIRL

Horlali

your caption alone makes me proud as well...OLA remains a great school forever

Gh Boy259

i tap into this blessing and favor big sis

michelineasempapa

awwn I'm a proud past greenie she will surely make you proud okay

Aburi Girls student shows dance moves

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that revealed that a young student at Aburi Girls' Senior High School surprised her colleagues during a gathering to entertain themselves in the Ghanaian establishment.

The young girl captivated her audience with her energetic dances as she took over the roomy dance floor.

She appeared in a brief clip posted on TikTok by High School TV wearing a white T-shirt over long trousers and matching white shoes.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh