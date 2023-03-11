Erica Ntiamoah Mensah, a young lady who became Ghana's youngest medical doctor in 2021 has said she takes delight in serving the people of Ghana when it comes to the area of her expertise

The brilliant medical doctor rose to prominence and fame after she got the licence to practice medicine at the age of 21

Ghanaians who reacted to her post have commended her with others saying they draw inspiration from her achievement.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A young Ghanaian lady, Dr Erica Nitamoah Mensah, has been celebrated for her impressive feat in the medical field and for serving as an inspiration to many women.

A tweet by the Asante Nation, a platform aimed at promoting the Asante culture and its people acknowledged her for her unique achievements in the medical profession even at her young age.

Dr Erica Ntiamoah Mensah expresses delight in working as a doctor Photo credit: @dr_erica_dr/Twitter @erica_nmensah/Instagram

Source: UGC

Dr Ntiamoah Mensah in reaction to the tweet by the Asante Nation expressed appreciation for the recognition.

She said she took delight in practising medicine and also serving her country, adding that she was proud to be a Ghanaian and an Asante.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

“Thank you so much Asante Nation . It’s a great honor and privilege to serve . I am a proud Asante and a proud Ghanaian. Thank you for the encouragement. Long Live Asanteman Long Live Ghana. Piawwww!!! “ she tweeted.

In 2021, Dr Ntiamoah Mensah told the Mirror Newspaper that her quest to become a medical doctor was born out of the desire to treat the sick.

"I grew to appreciate the profession and fell in love with it… I had the passion of helping people in terms of their health which my father introduced me to at a tender age and I would say that has been my greatest motivation for going into medicine," she said.

She had her basic and second-cycle education at Ridge Church School and enrolled at Achimota School after which she later studied at the Accra College of Medicine.

Ghanaians commend Erica Ntiamoah Mensah

Netizens who reacted to her tweet have showered praises on her, with many urging her to give off her best in the services of her motherland.

@AngelaY68252427:

Well done girl. Ghana is proud of you!

@NiiKweiworld:

Congrats Dr. Proud of you. Keep soaring higher

@AwakenMILLION1:

CONGRATULATIONS dear, and thanks for devoting your self in such a very important call, I pray that people will find hope in your services

Ghanaian lady called to the bar at 22

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a 22-year-old lady, Ama Aboagye Da Costa, had earned the respect of many after she became one of the youngest lawyers in Ghana after graduating from the Ghana School of Law and getting called to the bar.

At just 16, Ama was admitted to study law at the University of Ghana in 2015 and went on to graduate with flying colours in 2019.

She previously enrolled at the Grace Preparatory School, East Legon, and then Aburi Girls in 2012 where she was an outstanding student in both arts and the Sciences.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh