A young Ghanaian lady has encouraged the teeming youth who have plans of venturing into poultry farming to do so

Hannah Aidoo says she quit her insurance job to concentrate on her farm and today employs more people to support her

The 31-year-old said she got her big financial breakthrough as a result of her farming adding that the business is lucrative

A young Ghanaian woman has inspired many with her story of how she quit her job with an insurance company to become a poultry farmer.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the WFP West Africa channel, Hannah Aidoo said the major reason why she opted to go into poultry farming was to have another source of income in case of any eventuality.

The 31-year-old who has a master's degree in Economics from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology said she looks back at the decision she took in 2017 and has no regrets.

“When I wake up every morning and I hear the sounds of the birds it makes me know that I am producing something that would supply food to the world”

The owner of HA farms who now employs people to work on her farm said the plan as a business is to diversify and add more poultry products to the business.

Hannah Aidoo remarked that farming is very lucrative and urged people who want to go into it not to hesitate.

“Believe it or not, this farming business that you see over here landed me my first $10,000 cheque from Stanchart and GCIC to help me expand my business. Agriculture is very lucrative, come on board and let's help make a difference” she said with a broad smile.

