Ama Aboagye Da Costa, a 22-year-old lady in Ghana has become one of the youngest lawyers in the country

The young lady initially gained admission to the University of Ghana in 2015 at 16 after which she went to the Ghana School of Law

Many social media users have been celebrating Ama on LinkedIn

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A 22-year-old lady named Ama Aboagye Da Costa has become one of the youngest lawyers in Ghana after graduating from the Ghana School of Law and getting called to the bar at her age.

Popular blogger, Edward Asare, on his LinkedIn handle indicated that the brilliant young lady was born on April 17, 1999.

At just 16, she was admitted to study law at the University of Ghana in 2005 and went on to graduate with flying colors in the year 2019.

Ghanaian lady who was called to the bar at 22 Photo credit: LinkedIn, Ama Aboagye Da Costa

Source: UGC

Prior to that, Ama Aboagye Da Costa enrolled at the Grace Preparatory School, East Legon, and then Aburi Girls in 2012 where she was an outstanding student in both arts and the Sciences.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Social media reactions

Below were some reactions from Ghanaians to this story:

Sage Gabriel Udoaka said:

Congratulations....to her..Nothing special. Both parents are financially stable, both parents are lawyers.... both parents are intelligent ( working for CNN). Education is about determination and having the Right guardians with financial power. If she can't achieve her dreams......then there's something wrong.

Sarah C. indicated:

So she excelled at school and leapt through the curriculum?

Isaac Macdonald E. mentioned:

Congratulations Ama. An example of how parents can responsibly nurture their children. Wishing you every success.

MP's daughter called to the bar

Also, Member of Parliament for Shama Constituency, Honourable Samuel Erickson Abakah, became a barrister in the year 2000 after successfully passing out.

21 years after that brilliant achievement, the MP's daughter, Salome Erica Abakah, has also been called to the bar, joining her father as a learned colleague.

Celebrating the brilliant and beautiful young lawyer on his Twitter handle, the MP posted:

Congratulations to my beloved first daughter for being called to the Bar. Lawyer Salome Erica Abakah welcome to the Learned Profession.

Source: Yen.com.gh