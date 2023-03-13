Two individuals have been left in awe after they engaged a diminutive first-year student of the Atebubu Senior High School

In a video on TikTok, the shy boy gave clarity on his age as he engaged the duo in a chat

Netizens who reacted to the video gushed as they praised the young kid with many asking him to learn hard

A first-year student of Atebubu Senior High School is trending after he was filmed introducing himself to some individuals.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @djsirrayghana1 showed the moment a diminutive boy who was identified as Lukeman, gave clarity on his age after two adults tried to impugn that he had reduced it.

A first-year student of Atebubu Senior High has been praised online after his interaction with two adults was filmed Photo credit: @djsirrayghana1/TikTok

In a simple answer, he explained that he was 17 years, adding that his birthday is due later this month.

The answer by Lukeman, who wore a chequered uniform and brown shorts, convinced the duo who then promised to celebrate him on his birthday.

Ghanaians react to video

Netizens who reacted to the video gushed over Lukeman’s respectful nature with many wishing to meet him.

At the time of writing, the video had raked in over 17,000 likes and 100 comments.

bilkisibrahim926:

He is from Ejura. He lost his dad there and relocated to Atebubu. He is soo cute.

NANA TWISTLE:

The youngest senior man

kartel014:

His voice kraa tells he’s not a kid

user1004609229058:

He resembles my colleague bi oo. Then we used to call him baby.

Akorfa mercy:

I only wish you guys or anyone is not making him feel insecure. This is something I wish I never did to anyone

