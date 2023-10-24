The NSMQ coordinator has said the decision to present Stephen Apemah-Baah was due to his performance

Richard Mensah revealed that the Form 1 student performed very well when he got the opportunity

Many people who saw the video have commended the NSMQ team for reposing confidence in the 16-year old boy

The National Science and Maths Quiz coordinator for Opoku Ware School, Richard Mensah, has gone public on what informed the decision to present Stephen Apemah-Baah, a first-year student as a contestant for this year's competition.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on YouTube, Mr Mensah, who spoke to JoyNews, said initially, the idea was to use seniors as contestants for the competition.

He said that, however, changed due to setbacks the school suffered in competition and trials it participated in as part of a build-up to the national championships.

Mr Mensah revealed that he and other handlers of the OWASS NSMQ team in a bid to remedy the situation settled on the sixteen-year-old as an ideal candidate.

He said the Form 1 boy grabbed the opportunity as he performed remarkably well in a trial contest, hence, the decision to make him a part of this year's NSMQ team representing OWASS.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 14,0000 views and 50 comments.

Ghanaians praise Stephen Apemah Baah

Social media users who reacted to the video sang the praises of Stephen Apemah Baah for his amazing performance in the contest.

@nocheesable2345 reacted:

It takes one person to select and believe in a Form 1 student to lead their school. God bless the person that chose him and saw potential in him

@opokunie1061 replied:

This unbelievable.. Less than a year preparation beating over 2 years experienced students.

@ericntiamoah1319 stated:

The guy is genius, extremely gifted.Then next year and two de3 it will be more than wonder performance

@stephenkwablaadonu8773 added:

Some kids are just so bright

OWASS competing school

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the NSMQ team of Opoku Ware School warned other schools competing in this year's championship.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page, a member of the OWASS team revealed that he and his mates had studied very hard for the competition and were already thinking of the final, which will be held in Accra.

He revealed that the team had moved on from the defeat suffered in the finals of the regional championship.

