A pretty lady amazed many people online after sharing a video of her with two lions walking in front of her

The lady looked comfortable in the presence of the lions as they all walked around in a park as if they were friends

Social media users who watched her video wondered how she was able to stay close to lions that many fear

A young lady (@tshxlo_felo_) has shared a video showing the moment she walked two big lions in a park without fear.

Wearing jean shorts and a black top, the lady walked majestically behind the animals as if they were pets.

The lady was bravely walking with the lions. Photo source: @tshxlo_felo

2 lions and a confident lady

The lions strutted before her like her escorts. While walking behind the lions, she had a stick with her.

Many people who watched her video said that they would never attempt such a dangerous adventure in their lifetime.

Watch the video below:

The video has gathered over 2000 comments and more than 100,000 likes at the time of this publication.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Icon said:

"I used to fear Samson because he killed a lion , but I fear the one who killed Samson."

YA PLACE asked:

"Who also tried to see if its an edited video?"

Touch One said:

"Kings Protecting QUEEN'S."

Ruthy Blossom said:

"Not me in ur position. I shall live to see my children children. Amen."

Eelwarrior said:

"Mother Land Queen and they already know."

Themodelmoya said:

"I soooooo want to do this."

cent Paul said:

"Can never be me ohh."

williampierce735 said:

"Wow beautiful, the lions are nice too."

ronaldhall380 said:

"Wow she's beautiful but she wouldn't never have to worry about me seeing her im dam good."

