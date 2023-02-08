One woman decided to risk it all for a moment when she walked with two majestic lions

TikTok user @beverlyadaeze’s lion moment got over 243k views as people couldn’t believe it

Many people made it clear that this kind of risky life is not what they are about, despite it being hella cool

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

While people from other countries think lions live in our back gardens, they don’t. We too have to pay to see them, and one woman went a step further and walked with them!

TikTok user @beverlyadaeze’s lion moment got over 243k views and people couldn’t believe it. Image: TikTok user @beverlyadaeze

Source: UGC

Lions are majestic beasts and are known as the king of the jungle for a reason – they are not to be messed with. One woman took her chances and shared a magical moment with two big lions.

TikTok user @beverlyadaeze shared a video of her walking with lions experience. The video got 243k views, captivating people with the pure beauty of these creatures and the bravery of the beauty herself.

Take a look:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The people of Mzansi are not about to risk it for the lions

While the moment makes for cool social media content, most people made it clear that they are not about to risk their lives in the wild.

Read some of the funny comments:

@Jessica Mabasa said:

“I just know if I was to try this, the lions would get hungry immediately ”

@NikeziweM said:

“When that lion's turned its head is when I would have shat myself ”

@Mel❤️ said:

“How do people resist the urge to not run ”

@It’s Midé Naike said:

“Your face when the lion turned, was my face when the lion turned ”

@Simisola said:

“Wow, I want to do this but the fear will grip my heart to tight ohhhh''

Lion waking up too soon after sedation has vet and 6 others running in video

In related news, YEN.com.gh reported that a veterinary doctor showed people how quickly the job could become dangerous.

The doc and her team were meant to work on the sedated lion, but it came back to consciousness too soon

A video that shows a team's reaction to the lion regaining consciousness had peeps flooding the comments section with jokes.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za