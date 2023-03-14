A Ghanaian man has sent social media into a frenzy after sharing photos to show his massive transformation in recent time

In a clip on TikTok, the young man showed photos of when he was working in Ghana as compared to now that he is abroad

Netizens have commended him for encouraging Ghanaians with many expressing the will to also travel to seek greener pastures

A young man has broken the internet after he shared photos of his time in Ghana as compared to now that he currently lives abroad.

In a short video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the man @ralph_aisen shared a series of photos of his time in Ghana where he was captured standing at a place which appeared to be a farm as he looked very fed up and dejected.

The other set of photos of the same young man tells a different story altogether.

It is surprising how the man after journeying abroad suddenly looked fresh and neat in the new photos as he posed beside a plush car as well as some nice vicinities.

This time round his light-skin colour looked smooth and radiant not forgetting his neatly trimmed beard and moustache.

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who reacted to the video expressed delight that he is finally enjoying the goodness of life.

Many people also expressed a desire to join him abroad.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 22,000 likes and 1000 comments

Yaw Boakye:

i tap in to your blessings

Nhyirabakobby:

I will also be like you one day and l tap on your blessings and God give me testimony

DannyrichDasilva:

God and hustle no come here to type I tape into your Blessing’s

user2382014124564:

I tap into this great testimony

Yaa Darkoah Janet:

Same here I know where I come from and how far He has brought me I will never be ungrateful

Source: YEN.com.gh