A handsome Ghanaian teacher has been applauded on social media after a video of him and his students dancing surfaced online

In the short video posted on Facebook, the pupils lined up and had much fun dancing with their teacher

Netizens who reacted to the video commended him for building a friendly bond with the young students

A video of a Ghanaian teacher dancing with his students has stirred reactions online.

The heartwarming video which was posted on the Facebook page of Twin Diaries began with the teacher standing in front of the young students as if he was giving them a pep talk.

Suddenly as the music began, the teacher led the students as they displayed some slick formation dance moves and legwork.

Apparently, they were dancing on the main compound of the school, so their action drew the attention of other students who thronged the place to catch a glimpse of the beautiful spectacle.

The 3-minute 12-second video which was captioned “They are only in primary 3. Rate our performance out of 10” had raked in over 6,000 likes and 600 comments at the time of writing the report.

Ghanaians praise the teacher for his dance

Netizens who reacted to the video commended the teacher for creating such a friendly atmosphere and rapport between him and the students.

Ikechukwu Azubuike

All these is making me feel like i didn't attend primary education .I didn't enjoy quarter of what these kids are enjoying

Mirriam Kachingwe:

If you have never been to school you missed a lot no matter the condition you're in,you always arise up and go to school coz you love the teacher and his dealings

Oluwayemisi Akinriola:

That was awesome. I always look forward to see more of you. I score you 10/10 it's not a day job to train little ones a dancing step.

Naomi Banda:

If all the teachers be like you , you are the best, you remind me of those when I was in grade 4_we used to dance with our teacher.

Ezeike Amaka:

Very impressive! Why am i feeling lik i need to start afresh cus wat dis children are enjoying in primary skul i didn't enjoy quater of it

