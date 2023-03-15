A hilarious conversation between a young man and his sister got many laughing when the sibling said she gave out her number

In defence of her decision, the kid revealed that she had to do so because of the pitiable way her classmate begged

The brother was so amazed as he asked the kid if she was not too young to give boys her phone number

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A young man (@kyk2224) made a video of the conversation he had with his little sister. Without knowing he was filming her, the kid politely asked the brother for the opportunity to make a TikTok video with his phone.

The brother wondered why she was in his room at night and had not gone to bed. He told her he was busy chatting on his phone.

The little girl had a funny conversation with her brother. Photo source: @kyk2224

Source: UGC

Girl exchanges phone number with schoolmate

Seconds into the clip, he asked the girl who was disturbing her phone in the morning with calls. She told him it was a boy she gave her number.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The kid funnily said that she gave out her contact because she pitied the boy. Her brother was stunned.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below:

Abike said:

"Boy never ask for my own number them don dey ask for this girl number. God am I a stone."

Aramideklever said:

"Her voice sef Dey gimme joy she’s so funny."

oluwadamilola said:

"Please. I like the fact she's not keeping things from u don't stop her from telling things. ND don't say things that she will stop talking to you."

user9726323647228 said:

"I don talk am say I b wood ,okunrin no ask of my number."

Ajike Ade said:

"Ajeh her voice Dey give me joy anu e shemi."

Onitolo lateefat said:

"I love her relationship with her brother but God if I’m a crocodile why am I not in the river."

Little girl threatens to pack out of the house

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a little girl vowed to leave the house and go to a place only God knows where.

The little girl's decision was due to a misunderstanding that ensued between her and her parents.

In the video, the little girl is seen tearfully revealing her shocking decision to her dad who later pleaded with her to rescind her decision.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng