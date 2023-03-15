A young Ghanaian man who arrived from the United Kingdom has taken to social media to lament over the prices of the goods and services in the country

In a video on TikTok, the man said he couldn't believe the price being quoted after he tried buying plantain chips in traffic

Netizens who reacted to the video shared varied opinions on the remarks of the man with many urging him to accept the new reality.

A Ghanaian man is livid at the increased prices of goods and services in the country adding that something must be done about it.

In a TikTok video, the young man, @terrykwakyeadusei recounted a bad experience he had in Ghana as he tried to buy plantain chips in traffic.

He said he couldn’t believe his ears when he was told that plantain chips now cost 15 cedis.

The man in the caption of the video said he will vote for anyone to become President if the person will help bring down the prices of goods and services in the country.

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who reacted to the video expressed diverse opinions on the matter with some saying the sellers quoted that price probably because they realize he arrived from the UK.

Handmade:

it's 15ghs for borgas but to the ordinary people 5ghs

Black Montana:

Don’t try to use accent when buying stuffs.. the price will make you go to default settings

user823288509361:

plantain chips me de3 me tor no 2ghc me 5ghc koraaa I won't buy

Others also said things have generally become expensive in the country at the moment.

kane_tyrese:

Y'all thought Ghana is that simple and that cheap. You haven't seen anything yet

Lizz

You are welcome man we’ve been in this for a while

