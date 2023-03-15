A man has taken to TikTok to express why some people opt to play golf on Monday mornings whereas others also go to work

In a video, the man says he has observed that for some time now he sees them playing golf anytime he is on his way to work

Netizens who reacted to the video shared varied opinions on why that is so with others also expressing the hope to be like them

A Ghanaian man has got people in stitches after he questioned why some people play golf on Monday.

The young man @kwame_oboadie in a TikTok video said he feels very surprised when he sees people playing golf at the Achimota golf course on Monday mornings while he is on his way to work.

Ghanaian man wonders why people opt to play golf on Monday while he goes to work Photo credit:@kwame_oboadie/ TikTok.com

The man who looked troubled by what he has been seeing observed that such people are business moguls and employers who have made it in life and can afford to relax and enjoy their luxury.

He expressed optimism that he would one day get to that level where he will get up on Morning mornings and head to the golf course rather than the office.

“Lord help us to be successful so that on Monday mornings we can also play golf,” he said with a sad look.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in 5000 and 100 comments.

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who reacted to the video said that golf is a sport for the rich and well-to-do in society.

Joel G:

Made my first one million dollars at 24 and I retired at the age of 40 and still enjoying my time

Apino77:

Golf game is for the rich people

Vee:

They have paid their dues let them enjoy they didn’t start like that only few people inherited the riches

The original bar:

If you want to play ! You can play ludo

oseiowusu:

poor people don't play golf ooohhhhhh.

