A brave-hearted Ghanaian man put his life on the line to save people who were trapped during the Kejetia Market fire

He climbed to the top floor, where many stood the risk of being engulfed by the fire, to fix an escape rope for them

A video that was taken during the incident has garnered numerous reactions from social media users

An inspirational video from the Kumasi Kejetia Market fire has shown how a brave young man risked his own life to save many who were trapped upstairs during the disaster.

This happened on March 15, 2023, when a wild fire spread throughout a portion of the Kumasi Kejetia Market, destroying items and property worth millions of Ghana cedis.

The fire completely destroyed a part of the well-known market dubbed "Dubai" by locals. It turned out that the exit and entrance of one section of the market were captured by the fire, leaving scores of people trapped upstairs.

The brave young man, whose identity is yet to be revealed, was spotted in a risky venture as he climbed up and hanged on a small portion of the building to fix a rope for the trapped victims.

His effort was successful as several people descended to safety via the rope. In one viral video, a woman made it to the ground, although not so smoothly.

Watch how the man fixed the rope below:

Watch how one woman was saved below:

Ghanaians react to the Kejetia Market fire incident in Kumasi

Some interesting thoughts shared in the comments section of the video by Ghanaians can be seen below:

Hookes Law said:

This market always catches fire. What is the Ghana National Fire Service doing about it? I think they should make sure all the market men and women using the place have a fire extinguisher so as to curb this menace

Lawrence Addo Danso indicated:

Does it mean there are not enough exit points for evacuation on the market building?

Brave men save the lives of 2 scrap dealers who were nearly swept away by flood

Meanwhile, at Suame, in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, a man sprung into action to assist in the rescue of two trapped scrap traders who were almost washed away by a violent flood.

Following significant rain, the two junk traders clasped their hands together beneath a water passage.

Before another person joined his rescue effort, the man's action-taking moment was caught on camera.

The two guys were left stranded, but the men swiftly dropped a rope for them to climb, rescuing the scrap dealers from being carried away by the water.

