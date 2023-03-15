A huge fire hit the popular Kumasi Kejetia market on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, destroying properties

The cause of the fire is yet to be officially determined, however, firefighters have been having a hard time containing the spread

Also, some traders who tried to salvage their goods collapsed from smoke inhalation and had to be rushed to the hospital although no deaths have been reported

A massive fire engulfed parts of the Kumasi Kejetia market on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, and has destroyed goods and properties estimated to run into millions of Ghana cedis.

According to reports, a section of the popular market known by locals as "Dubai" has been completely ravaged by the fire.

Scenes from the fire that engulfed the Kejetia market on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Source: Facebook/@gbcghana

State-owned Daily Graphic newspaper reported that officials from the Ghana National Service (GNFS) arrived at the scene to fight the fire, however, videos of the incident online show the fire had gotten out of control.

The cause of the fire is yet to be officially disclosed.

Reports say the traders, especially women, whose goods were affected have been wailing.

Others, however, tried to salvage their goods as the fire raged on.

Some reports monitored by YEN.com.gh say some of the traders who attempted to salvage their goods from the fire fainted due to smoke inhalation and had to be rushed to nearby health facilities.

No casualties have been reported.

Fire destroys goods and shops at Katamanto

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in November last year that fire destroyed goods and shops, running into thousands of cedis at the Kantamanto market.

The cause of the fire was not known, however, affected shops near the railway line were all consumed by the raging inferno.

Eyewitnesses say the fire gutted more than 15 shops and left traders helpless.

Asankragwa market on fire destroys goods worth thousands of cedis

In another report, YEN.com.gh reported that a fire outbreak at the Asankragwa Main Market in the Amenfi West Municipality of the Western Region razed down four stalls and other properties worth thousands of cedis.

The disaster, according to eyewitnesses, was brought under control after two hours by residents.

Some of the eyewitnesses who have been speaking to journalists said the Ghana Fire Service in the Municipality looked on helplessly as the fire razed down the stores due to a broken-down fire tender for the past six months.

Source: YEN.com.gh