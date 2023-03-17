Christian Atsu's burial service has featured people from different walks of life and former colleagues of the ex-Black stars player

Students from his former school, Potsin TI Ahmadiya and his former football club Cheetah FC

Ghanaisna reacted to the emotional video of Atsu's former school and football club colleagues going around his mortal remains in a circle

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian ex-Blackstars player and Hatayspor winger Christian Atsu's former school and football club surround his coffin in circles as they mourn the player at his final burial service.

Students of Christian Atsu's former SHSand football club surround his casket in circles Photo source: @chris_atsu @utvghana

Source: Instagram

In a trending video from the ongoing event, the student watched his mortal remains and took turns around the coffin. Students from Potsin TI Ahmadiya were in their school uniforms instead of the traditional black funeral clothes.

Watch the video of Christian Atsu's ex-football club, Cheetah FC and Potsin TI Ahmadiya student, at his funeral below

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaians have reacted to the sad video of the students and football newbies from Cheetah FC surrounding his coffin

babylimo_pat commented:

Today is going to be a sad one again.‍♀️May his souls rest on in eternity

paulyaro28 commented:

One Muslim guy break the rules he is not supposed to watch the remains RIP Atsu

the_saboateng commented:

Please no one should post the picture of the corpse online. We’ve seen enough thé picture of how he was found after the earthquake is enough. RIP Atsu

miss_dickson_01 commented:

Young soul is gone May heaven accept your soul

mary_gold_ocommented:

sometimes you need to answer us when we ask u some questions

sika.nsuo commented.

Ah, nipa w) b3bi k) ampa, Rest Well great Hero, ur works would be remembered always . I pray thee that Our dear Lord Jesus will give u eternal rest until we all meet again, Da yie great Man

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that the wife of Christian Atsu, Mare Claire, got Ghanaians reacting to an emotional tribute from her to her husband.

She said she was still in shock and sadness as her late husband did not go alone but took a part of her with him, which will forever be gone. Ghanaians sympathized with her and reacted to the emotional tribute from her to the ex-Blackstars and Hatayspor player.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh