Christian Atsu's remains were brought to the State House in a beautiful limousine bearing the late player's name

The former Black Stars winger who got deceased in Turkey had a befitting burial, with top government officials gracing the occasion

The video of the limousine has got tons of reactions on social media, with many praying for his soul to rest in peace

The late Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu's remains arrived at the State House for his funeral in a beautiful shiny limousine with the full name of the former Black Stars winger as the number plate.

A video that was shared online from the State House showed that the vehicle arrived at dawn just before sunrise, in time for the state funeral that was held in honour of the player.

Atsu's funeral was a befitting burial ceremony for the player who lost his life in the Turkey earthquake as it had the likes of President Nana Akufo-Addo, and former President John Dramani Mahama all in attendance.

The ex-Black Stars player Christian Atsu's demise is a big blow to the football fraternity and all Ghanaians.

As YEN.com.gh reported today at his funeral, former colleagues of the late Hatayspor winger could not control their tears as they mourned and paid their last respect to the footballer.

Sammy Kuffuor, ex-Black Stars legend, could not control his tears at Christian Atsu's funeral.

@faroukoj replying to the tweet commented:

May his soul rest in perfect peace

@SaoudAddo1 indicated:

I think because I am an event organizer this video looks so beautiful

Christian Atsu pens down an emotional tribute for Atsu

In the meantime, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Christian Atsu's wife, Claire, elicited an emotional response from Ghanaians as she paid her husband a moving tribute.

She claimed that she was still in shock and grief at the fact that her late spouse had taken a piece of her with him instead of leaving her behind and would now be lost forever.

Ghanaians expressed their sympathy for her and their response to the tearful homage she paid to the former Blackstars and Hatayspor footballer.

