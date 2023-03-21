A Ghanaian woman was not happy after her son told her that his wife is more beautiful than her

In a viral video on TikTok, the elderly woman took exception to that comment citing why her daughter-in-law is not as pretty as her

Social media users who reacted to the video expressed discontent with the actions of the son

An elderly Ghanaian woman living abroad has got tongues wagging after a video of her rebuking her son for questioning her beauty surfaced online.

In the TikTok video, the woman was filmed with her daughter-in-law with his son speaking in the background where he said that his wife is more beautiful than his mom.

The comment did not go down well with the elderly woman who insisted that even at her age she is certain her daughter-in-law is not in her league when it comes to beauty.

As the argument was ongoing, the young lady tried to calm down her mother-in-law but was quickly warned to back off since she was talking to her son.

“I am not talking to you, I am talking to my son, nonsense,” she said angrily and then left the couple.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 9000 likes and 600 comments.

The video which was captioned “funny video with my inlaw” has sparked a lot of reactions from netizens.

Ghanaians comment on the video

Netizens who reacted to the video called out the man for trying to create confusion between his mom and wife.

MightyElvis:

Mom don vex oooh .... but she's prettier than your wife

Embalish beauty:

I love our language TWI is very nice bro ur mum is pretty than her

Abdulai Issah:

But mum is beautiful than your wife two times

Mrs Amoako

You didn’t do well man mum is beautiful

