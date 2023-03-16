A young girl has got many netizens gushing after she was filmed in a happy mood as she returned home from school

In a video, the girl couldn't keep her emotions in check and revealed how delighted she was to be home after all the hard work and stress in school

Netizens who reacted to the video reminisced about their time as students with many expressing delight that she is home

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A student of St Rose's Senior High School is trending after a video of her in a jubilant mood as she arrived home from school surfaced on the internet.

The TikTok video began with the young girl embracing her mom at the entrance of a gate amid tears of joy as she expressed how she missed everyone during her time away.

Student of St Rose's expresses delight as she finally returns home from school Photo credit:@the_kludjes/TikTok.com

Source: TikTok

Obviously excited, the pretty student then hopped onto a scooter and began to ride it on the compound momentarily, after which she stopped and expressed how delighted she was to be back home.

One of her relatives, who appeared stunned by her reaction, urged her to tone down on her excitement, a suggestion she quickly dismissed, saying the term was full of ups and down for her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

“I have suffered, I have suffered in school mama, I became sick on Monday, it was very very serious, it wasn’t even funny” she with a smile on her face.

Ghanaians react to the video of the St Roses girl

At the time of this publication, the video had raked in over 52,000 likes and 200 comments.

Social media users who reacted reminisced about their time as senior high school students.

Frances Magarritta✨

Typical Rose’s English “it wasn’t even funny”

_slash1

Welcome home. she will start the drama again in the house.

Llordis Closet

When ur mum is ur best friend some of us we got a strict parents and we can’t be free like that with them God bless this fam

Bra_sledge

I don’t know why I love this family like that.“I am an old student of St Roses and certain things never change the hair cut”

Aburi Girls student with super energy

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a young student at Aburi Girls' Senior High School caught the attention of her colleagues during a gathering to entertain themselves.

The young girl thrilled her audience with her energetic dances as she took over the roomy dance floor.

She appeared in a brief clip posted on TikTok by HighSchoolTV wearing a white T-shirt over long trousers and matching white shoes.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh