A young man was hugely disappointed after his plan to dance with a lady at an event ended on a sad note

In the video, the girl gestured to the guy that she wasn’t ready to dance with him and subsequently pushed him away

Netizens who reacted to the viral video shared diverse views on the actions of both the guy and the lady

A Ghanaian lady is trending after a video of how she bounced a guy who tried to dance with her at an event surfaced online.

In a TikTok video, the dark-skinned lady with a nice body was captured dancing beautifully at an event much to the delight of onlookers and the attendees around.

As she wiggled her waist and danced in sync to the azonto tune, a young man who seemed enticed by what he was seeing tried dancing with her, but the lady would have none of that.

The surprising part of the video was seeing how the lady warned the guy not to come closer.

As the guy refused, the lady tried avoiding him by keeping her distance and eventually pushed him away.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 3000 likes and 60 comments

Ghanaians react to the video

The 12-second video which was captioned “when the agenda fails” triggered a lot of reactions from netizens with some saying they don't dance at events because of some of these things.

kojo_Berry:

the reason why i dont dance at clubs

paakwasi7555:

This is reason why I don't go club alone

C Kay William:

She warn am at firs

bbfaith1:

He is not experienced he should have started from front to see her vibe first

rapid:

there are some things I don't try in public ooo no matter how like them

