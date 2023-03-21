A Nigerian girl who was desirous of going to university despite her poor condition has finally found help

In 2021, the girl was found under Oshodi bridge, where she and her mum hawked biscuits to feed the family

Now, the girl has gained admission into the University of Lagos, with the help of Tunde Onakoya

A Nigerian girl who was a hawker has gained admission into the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

The young girl named Elizabeth was found at Oshodi, under the bridge, where she hawked biscuits with her mother.

The girl used to be a hawker, but she has gained admission to study in UNILAG. Photo credit: Twitter/Tunde_OD.

According to the story shared on Twitter, the girl and her mother had no place to stay and lived under the bridge after each day of business.

Nigerian hawker becomes a student of UNILAG

Chess education promoter Tunde Onakoya said he found Elizabeth in 2021, and she was desirous of going to school.

Onakoya said his organisation paid for the girl's examination, and now, she has gained admission to study Education and History.

He said in the tweet:

"Elizabeth was hawking biscuits under Oshodi bridge with her Mum when we met her in 2021. They didn't have a place to live but she wanted to go to school so we paid for her exams. Today, she gained admission into Unilag to study Education and history. I'm not crying I promise."

See the tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@MaryTheresify said:

"God bless you and your team for putting smiles on the faces of many families. May God reward you bountifully."

@TongnanDafung said:

"Beautiful stories. Saw the tweet when someone asked you why you don’t talk about politics and you simply said “Everyone has his battle”. We’re so proud of you."

@pweety_lizzy said:

"May God continue to bless you for giving these youngsters hope and putting a smile on their faces."

