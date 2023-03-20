Jivana Danquah has graduated with first class in Geography at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology

Her story has amazed people, particularly because she sold sobolo and ice kenkey during her time as a student

Congratulatory messages have thronged in for the young lady, with many saying she has become an inspiration

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

An intelligent young lady has inspired many people with her success story after she bagged first class at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

Jivana Nyarkoh Danquah was part of the class of 2022 that graduated during the 56th congregation of the university.

Pretty KNUST lady graduate who sells sobolo and mashed kenkey bags first class Photo credit: @Jivana_Danqs/Twitter

Source: Twitter

As someone who sold mashed kenkey and roselle juice often called sobolo during her time in school, Jivana in a tweet said she hardly thought of completing the university not even talk of bagging first class in a Bachelor of Arts (Geography and Rural Development).

God is in this story!!!!. I never even dreamt of having a degree, Let alone a good one. There's indeed light at the end of the tunnel. A very good degree in geography with GIS, certified A Big Congratulations to me. Thank you Jesus

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She shared her tweet with photos of her hawking the drinks coupled with the announcement that she bagged a first class.

Ghanaians commend Jivana for her wonderful achievement

Netizens who reacted to the post heaped praises on the lady for the wonderful feat with many commending her perseverance.

@BrolinNQ21

I do not know you but your story is an inspiring one. Congrats and may the good Lord guide and protect you as you move to greater heights!!!!

@BkayNana

You were selling & @ the same time schooling.... waoow. I take my hat give u . FIRST CLASS ... BIG CONGRATULATIONS

@coumpson

Congratulations ..... I wish to work with you someday

@ekow_jr

Congratulations Jivana Well deserving. May God soar you higher

Bofrot seller bags first class

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Priscilla Akwagu, a woman has persevered despite the mountain of financial constraints during her studies at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW).

She sold buffloaf, commonly known as 'bofrot', to finance her education.

Unperturbed by the cycles of difficulties, she defied the odds and finally graduated with a first-class degree from UEW in the Central Region of Ghana.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh