A video is going viral on social media as it captures the sweet moment a woman was surprised by her husband of 21 years

In the video, the woman was busily working when the man showed up at her office with a bouquet of flowers

Hundreds of thousands of social media users have been pouring heartwarming praises on the man for his act

An adorable video has shown the sweet moment a man said to be married to his wife for 21 years decided to pull a surprise on her.

In the video heaping massive reactions on social media after it was shared publicly by TikTok user @iamtrenesia, the man pulled over at the woman's workplace and came straight with a bouquet for her.

The adorable man entered his wife's workplace, positioned the flowers on her desk and moved out to join his car and take off.

The amazed wife was awestruck simultaneously as she kept grinning from ear to ear in amazement at what her lover had just done.

Below are some heartwarming comments social media users have shared after seeing the video.

Joycelyn Washington said:

The way he looked at her before he walked off when he get off work it’s going down lol

Adore527 mentioned:

I kinda like there was no embrace & that he sped off. That makes you look forward to seeing each other later

Da Snarkiest indicated:

I’m grinning like he got me the flowers!!! Go ahead sis! Black women being romanced is the best!!

LaDonna Baker-Richard added:

Her knight in shiny armor… and that drive off meant and just wait until you get off…..there’s more ❤️

