A nice dance video of a cute Ghanaian lady with one hand has got netizens gushing on social media

In a video sighted on TikTok, the lady danced beautifully as she revealed a question she got on whether she has a boyfriend or not

Social media users who reacted to the video praised her for her confidence and beauty

A beautiful Ghanaian lady with one hand has sent social media into a frenzy after a video of her dancing surfaced on the net.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young lady @missnyanta was filmed jamming to Boy Spyce's hit song 'Carry me go".

Nice lady with one hand amazes netizens with her dance and beauty Photo credit: @missnyanta/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The lady wiggled her waist and kept an excited face as she revealed a question she was asked about whether she was in a relationship.

Despite her captivating dance moves that went in sync with the high-tempo music, she refused to give a definite answer about whether she had a boyfriend or not.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 1000 likes and 80 comments.

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who reacted to the video, however, kept praising her beauty with many expressing a desire to be her lover.

Jenny:

You look beautiful

williamansegere:

Pls can we be friends

Michael Secku:

I really love everyone's comments

ONE DON:

Am in love with you wae

Official_donziggy1:

She don't have a boyfriend but she has admirer.

2hype:

den lemme be that special someone

Lady with no hands dances beautifully

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that social media enthusiasts who love to watch dance moves on TikTok have fallen in love with a lady who has no arms but knows how to dance.

The beautiful dance video which has gone viral was posted on the platform by a lady named Kashmiere Dior.

The cute lady revealed in one of her videos that her happiness comes from the inside, meaning she refused to allow her physical condition to stop her joy.

Her resolve to be happy and dance beautifully has endeared her to the hearts of many of her followers who came across the video.

Source: YEN.com.gh