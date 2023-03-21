A Nigerian man played a prank on his mother, who he was supposed to pick up from the airport when she came abroad

The man was seated on the same train as his mum and kept chatting with her as if he was somewhere else

The woman's expression suddenly changed when she realised that her child had been on the same train with her all along

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A young man @rastamousetv got many people laughing after he shared a video of how he pranked his mother when she had just landed abroad.

The man said the plan was to pick her up from the airport. While on the train, the mother told her son not to worry as she was already heading home to him.

The son took a picture of his mum on the train. Photo source: @rastamousetv

Source: UGC

Son pranks mum inside train

She did not know that her son was on the same train, sitting across from her. To get her attention, the man took a photo of her sitting inside the public transport and sent it to her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The woman was not moved. At a point, she thought her phone had been overtaken to do a Facebook live of her. When the mother eventually saw him, she was shocked.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

AJ said:

"Your mom thinks FB live is just a random video of her out in public so cute."

joycélyn said:

"She even said lol to the pic."

Gabrielle said:

"That was so worth the wait her face was perfect hahahahaha."

Jane.cop said:

"I LOVE the fact she’s just minding her business for so long. Didn’t even notice."

Emma Rowe said:

"She is sooo cute omg her little face lighting up when she saw you."

FR said:

"I think mum forgot what she was wearing that day."

Man pranks her daughter

Earlier YEN.com.gh revealed that a Ghanaian dad, @kwasi_optional, played an expensive prank on his daughter to get how she would react, and people could not stop talking about it.

While in the room, the man acted like the coke he drank poisoned him. @kwasi_optional screamed before "slumping" onto the bed.

After several attempts by the young girl to wake his dad up, she then left him on the bed to attend to other things.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng