A food dispatch rider has won the admiration of a young lady who singled him out for praise

In a video, the young lady said she has observed the guy for some time and can attest to his good work ethic and nice appearance

Netizens who reacted to the video commended the dispatch rider for working diligently and also for improving his customer service

A young lady reaction’s after seeing a food dispatch rider performing his duties has got many people gushing online.

In the TikTok video, the lady was heard praising the young man who apparently works with Pizzaman-Chickenman and had just entered the food joint to pick up food for delivery

The lady in the video said he had observed the man for some time and can attest to his neatness and good work ethic.

She threw emphasis on the guy’s appearance highlighting how he had polished his shoes and wore a neat outfit for work.

“Some people think you only need to dress nicely if you are doing office work, but look at how he has polished his shoes, he is very neat and smells good, some riders if you see their appearance, you will lose appetite, but this guy is different,” she said.

Netizens commend the neat dispatch rider

Social media users who reacted to the video commended the dispatch for his nice services.

abude:

he was my mate in school, very brilliant guy.

ebenezertagoe553

that's my snr brother.his name is Michael

Puxleheaded

...yet still you won't agree on his proposal

Prince Charles Jn700

people only do this when they love their job buh not the salary

EDDY

de rider can giv u apetite

Food delivery guys ride a bike like Meek Mill

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a talented Bolt Food rider got social media buzzing after he was captured pulling off a stunt on the streets of Accra during an errand.

The young man topped off his entire look with a brown cap and showed what he is made of as he rode effortlessly on the streets of Accra, Ghana while doing a wheelie stunt as he was being recorded.

The video sparked massive reactions on social media as many netizens were concerned whether the meals that were being delivered would still be intact without any mess.

