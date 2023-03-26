A video of a woman tired of being a tenant living in her unfinished building got much admiration

For her comfort in the midst of the bareness, she placed a bed in the centre of one of the rooms to sleep in

People who were touched by her sacrifice said that she is way better than those still paying rents

A woman, @shantellebelle, who is so determined to become a landlord packed into her building despite it being uncompleted.

In a video shared on TikTok, the woman showed the bed she put in the centre of the house to sleep in. She stated she just had to sleep in it like that.

The woman said that every part of the house is coming together. Photo source: @shantellebelle

Woman moved into uncompleted building

Seconds into the video, she was seen on the bed. A series of videos shared on her page showed works were still ongoing on the building even after she packed in.

When she told people that the home was gradually taking shape, they said her achievement was worth celebrating. Answering a question on how the progress of the building, she said:

"Started back in 2019. Had to slow it down a bit during COVID... but I am almost done now."

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1200 comments with more than 20,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Mona Lisa said:

"Better than being somewhere your not wanted."

@RastaBuilds said:

"I remember that no light but door and window put in. Smell concrete strong but me no care. me INSIDE."

@karizmento said:

"Mama I don’t know you but I swear I’m so proud of you… keep going girl."

@Max Yeng said:

"Baby girl I am proud of you ambition is priceless."

@Heaven said:

"The vision is what matters."

@Ranele Gardner said:

"This is the best part of completing any home. that first sleep."

@LetsTalkNumbers416 said:

"Only way from the bottom is up. Amd what’s the track name? Chuuuuuuuune."

@Schavelle The Realtor said:

"Bet it’s best sleep you got in a longtime….. nothing feels better than owning your own. Congratulations hun."

Young man built small house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man (@2black_01) who works as a bricklayer showed people how he built a very modest house for himself and completed it on time.

In a video that has stirred massive reactions on TikTok, it was seen that the man put in so much effort. Many were amazed when they saw how much work he invested into the project.

He led the masonry work as he plastered the whole building. At the beginning of the clip, one can see how the building project started.

