Ghanaian athlete Godfred Akolbila has won the 2023 Ghana’s Strongest contest after defeating his fierce contenders.

He won after his exceptional performance in a series of staggering challenges, including the Truck Pull, Jumbo Deadlift, Superset Bench Press, Giant Tyre Flip, and Aboboyaa Deadlift.

Ghanaian Godfred Akolbila wins 2023 Ghana’s Strongest contest. Photo credit: TV3 Ghana.

Akolbila was among the competitors from across the country who pushed themselves to the utmost in the fiercely contested battle, said 3news.

The inspiring Akolbila

The event, which came off at the Obra Spot, Kwame Nkrumah Circle, saw Akolbila emerge triumphant after his seventh year of participation, which affirms his resilience and commitment to his aspirations.

''To give up was never an option. Nothing is impossible, and that's exactly what happened. Never give up on your dreams,'' he said in a post on Instagram.

Akolbila's winning prizes

For winning the 2023 contest, Akolbila took home several prizes, including a brand-new car, a substantial cash prize of GH¢10,000 cedis, a gold medal, and 100 bags of Ghacem cement.

