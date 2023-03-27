A Ghanaian man in Saudi Arabia has said that he wouldn't mind returning to his home country if the salary is good

In an interview with SVTV Africa, Paul Agbubilla said his work as a food service worker earns him the same money he was getting as a teacher in Ghana

He expressed the desire to keep on working in Saudi Arabia with the hopes that he makes more money

A young Ghanaian man currently living in Saudi Arabia has revealed that he will gladly return to Ghana to continue with his former job if he is offered a good salary.

Paul Agbubilla, a university graduate and a teacher by profession in an interview with SVTV Africa said his decision to travel was premised on the hardships he was facing in Ghana.

As a basic school teacher, Paul said the salary was not enough coupled with the fact that he owed a lot of people and needed money to settle his debt.

He added that he has also got the opportunity to become a Senior High School teacher but opted to work as a food service worker for McDonald's in Saudi Arabia.

“I spoke to my wife about the choices before me and we agreed that it would be better if I travelled to Saudi Arabia. Because as a basic school teacher I was taking ¢1,800 and I wasn't going to take much as a Senior High School teacher as well”.

Touching on life in another country, Paul revealed that his arrival in Saudi Arabia only left him with regrets because he realized that his salary as a worker at McDonald's was the same as what he was getting as a teacher in Ghana with the only difference being the additional money he earns as overtime.

He added that the long working hours associated with his job is also one aspect that makes the work very tiring.

Quizzed whether he would come home after his work contract ends in 6 months' time, Paul replied that he would do that if the salary offer he will get in Ghana is good but at the moment, he intends to stay there.

"If I get a school that will pay me 3000 cedis, I would return to Ghana, Also in Saudi Arabia, if they could pay we those who work 15 hours a day just like the Saudi Arabia workers who work 9 hours a day, things would be better for us" he said.

