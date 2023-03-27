A Ghanaian man who works as a barber in Sweden is delighted that he opted to travel abroad in search of greener pastures

In an interview with Zionfelix, Isaac Agyeman said his job as a barber fetches him good money

He ended by admonishing Ghanaians who want to travel abroad in search of greener pastures to do so without hesitation

A young man who travelled out of Ghana in search of greener pastures in Europe says he is filled with joy anytime he reflects on the decision he made 9 years ago.

Speaking in an interview with Zionfelix on YouTube, Isaac Nana Agyeman revealed that back in Ghana, he was into illegal mining popularly known as galamsey when the idea came for him to travel in search of greener pastures.

Determined to succeed come rain or shine, Isaac said he first travelled to Italy in 2014, where things were tough due to issues with documentation and work permit.

“Life was tough for me so I decided to travel to Canada but when I got to Denmark, a Ghanaian I met advised me against that decision. He advised me to move to Sweden adding that things will be easier for me there”

Isaac said when he got to Malmö, a city in Sweden, he remembered that he could trim hair and hence decided to focus on that as a job.

Quizzed on how life is treating him as a barber abroad, Isaac said the job rewards him handsomely.

He explained that he charges 200 krona equivalent of 230 cedis per haircut.

“For this job, if I tell you the job is not lucrative I will be lying. Working as a barber is profitable. Even as we are talking see the number of people waiting outside just to get their hair trimmed” he added.

He added, “because of the job I am able to remit money to my dad every two weeks. My dad always tells me that if not for the fact that I travelled, he might have passed on already”.

Isaac concluded by advising anyone with an interest to travel abroad to do so because the living conditions in Europe are much better as compared to Ghana.

