Talented Ghanaian international footballer Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has proven to be a good dancer after a recent video of him dancing popped up online.

A TikTok video showed the 19-year-old winger who plies his trade for Sporting Lisbon SC alone in a room dancing heartily to Omah Lay's hit track "Soso".

Fatawu Issahaku shows off nice dance moves Photo credit: @rising461/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Isshaku who wore a black hoodie showed what he was made of as he delivered captivating leg moves and also danced in sync with the tune.

The talented player revealed that his excitement was because he was feeling blessed and that he was grateful to God.

Fatawu was part of the Black Meteors team that defeated Algeria's U-23 team to book a place at the U23 AFCON 2023 tournament.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 40,000 likes.

Ghanaians react to video of Fatawu Isshaku dancing

Ghanaians who reacted to the video applauded his moves and others also urged him to learn more dance styles.

Collins Takahi official

Super star

Abdul Hanan

Come take some new moves

Source: YEN.com.gh