Ghanaian Singer, Kuami Eugene, has voiced his concerns about possible lookalikes coming out impersonating him.

In an interview on YFM in Kumasi, he warned his lookalikes to desist from impersonating him.

Kuami Eugene and his lookalike. Photo Source: @kuamieugene

According to him, he feels flattered when young people aspire to be like him, however, it is a problem when people take advantage of their likeness to make money.

“Not everyone gets that, so it’s a blessing to me."

Kuami Eugene stated that it is illegal for someone to take advantage of other people’s work and intellectual property to solicit funds.

“It’s just beautiful to have almost every young boy growing up wanting to be like you. People want to sound like me, dress like me but the only problem is when people start going in for money and impersonate me. When someone goes out there to make money off your hard work or sweat, that’s when it’s illegal.”

The 'Fire' hitmaker stated that there are perks to having young people aspire to be like him and that the presence of lookalikes may also likely extend the relevance of an artiste.

“It’s always fun till you’re caught on the wrong side of the law.”

King Promise, KiDi and Kuami Eugene Lookalikes Take To The Streets, Cause Massive Stir

Lookalikes of renowned musicians, KiDi. King Promise and Kuami Eugene are in the news again.

The trio have gone viral once again after they were spotted having a concert on the streets of Accra with speakers behind a truck. In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, King Promise's lookalike, Gregory Bortey Newman was seen with a mic and singing one of the artiste's popular songs, 'Abena' as his fellow lookalike friends recorded and cheered him on.

All three lookalike artiste dressed in a similar fashion as their original artistes. It is not certain which neighbourhoods they visited. However, passersby were elated at the trios effort in hosting a convert and pulled out their phones to record. Others who were in their vehicles looked through their window to have a glimpse.

